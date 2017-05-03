Three Bury bosses named East of England Directors of the Year

Three business leaders from the Bury St Edmunds area have been named East of England Directors of the Year.

They were named last Friday by the Institue of Directors in its annual awards for companies of all sizes in the east. Four of the eight awards went to Suffolk directors.

Director of the Year (Small Company) was Charlie Dalton, managing director of Smart Garden Offices, Thurston. He said: “Doing things the right way, the long way and the hard way isn’t just about the bottom line, it’s about creating jaw-droppingly good products, committed customers and livlihoods for my colleagues so they may thrive.”

Alex Till, chief executive of the Bury-based Suffolk enterprise agency Menta, was Public/Third Sector DoY.

Alex said: “To be recognised for my continuous effort to develop, maintain and sustain Menta in the not for profit industry is brilliant.

“Established for more than 33 years, we continue to be innovative in our approach to business development.”

Corporate social responsibility DoY was Ian White, managing director of Bury’s Beckett Investment Management Group. Ian said: “From a personal perspective, it confirms to me that investing time in building a ‘best i n class’ team can bring extraordinary results.”

Steven Pearce of Omega Ingredients in Ipswich won International DoY.