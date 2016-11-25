Thousands of fish being rescued after dramatic water level drop on River Stour, Sudbury

The Environment Agency (EA) are having to rescue thousands of fish from their spawning grounds after the River Stour dropped by at least six feet following a blockage.

The blockage is of a control gate at Cornard weir and has meant water levels have been significantly reduced, with bridge footings now visible and rowing clubs having to cancel training sessions.

A spokesman for EA said: “The control gate on the River Stour, Sudbury, has been jammed open by an underwater obstruction. This has resulted in water levels in this area dropping significantly.

“We have rescued over 7,000 fish that were showing signs of distress and we will continue to monitor the situation. Divers will look to remove the obstruction once it is safe for them to do so. It is expected that disruption to the local area may continue until the weekend.”

Sally Freer, who lives in Cross Street, Sudbury, described the drop as incredible.

“It’s dropped by five or six feet. My neighbour noticed it but it’s dropped considerably since then overnight.

No Caption ABCDE ANL-161124-124636001

“The level is incredibly low. The old bridge spurs are exceedingly well exposed.”

The pontoon at the Boat House, Sudbury, by Ballingdon Bridge is now several meters away from where the river flows and a small boat has been left high and dry sitting on the silt.

The situation at the cut off by the Quay Theatre is similar, with the rowing club’s pontoon’s now several feet away from the river.

If you spot any unusual river level changes, flooding or environmental incidents you can call the Environment Agency’s 24 hour hotline on 0800 807060.

Low river levels on the River Stour due to blockage at Cornard weir ANL-161124-124650001