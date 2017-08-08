Thousands flock to VW Whitenoise Festival at Euston

An annual celebration of motor vehicles, live music and festival arts saw thousands of people descend on Euston Park last weekend.

Around 6,000 campers and a further 1,700 or so day visitors turned out to enjoy this year’s ever-popular VW Whitenoise Festival, which ran a full and varied line-up across four stages from Friday to Sunday, and a ‘warm up’ event for early arrivals on Thursday night.

Jacob (6) and Theador (4) Tebenham (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Plastic trombones ‘pBones’ proved a hit with youngsters in the Planet Kids area, while fun fair rides, displays of classic and custom motors, eye-catching creations by Step39 Graffiti Art, world foods and an eclectic trade village all added to people’s enjoyment.

Event organiser Lucy Haughey said London Reggae band They say Jump, who performed on Friday night, fresh from supporting The Wailers on their UK tour, proved to be one of festival-goers favourite bands while the UK Beach Boys – the only Beach Boys tribute act to have played with the real band – were also very popular.

The latter inspired Saturday’s ‘surf’s up’ themed fancy dress competition which saw a man in swimming trunks, flippers and a snorkel, and a dog with a homemade surf board named among the winners.

Mrs Haughey, who is proud of the festival’s accessibility and affordability, said it had been a ‘really lovely’ weekend.

Tommy (6) and Lilly-May (4) Knight with their homemade VW split screen camper vans (Picture: Mecha Morton)

For more photos from the event see Friday’s Bury Free Press.