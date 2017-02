Chocolate gifts and treats shop Thorntons has confirmed it will be closing its Bury St Edmunds store after Easter.

A company spokeswoman said the decision was taken following a review of its store estate and it would try its ‘utmost’ to redeploy current staff to nearby stores.

“Thorntons has been delighted to serve our many customers in Bury over the years and we would encourage them to visit our other stores nearby in Cambridge and Ipswich in the future,” she added.