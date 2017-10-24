Thieves steal white dusted JCB in Risby

If thieves who stole a teleporter in Risby at the weekend are planning to sell it on, they have a major cleaning job to do first.

The JCB 526-56 teleporter was stolen between 4.30pm on Friday and 9am Monday from the yard of Keith Mount Liming in Risby where it had been taken to be cleaned up.

Director Andrew Mount said: “We use it for loading lime so it was covered in quite a bit of white powder and the bucket would have had chalking white powder in it.”

The teleporter was taken off a low loader trailer in the yard but they do not know if it was driven away or put on a lorry.

It was fitted with a one tonne bucket and has the web address ‘mountliming.co.uk’ on the rear windscreen and the boom. It also has damaged mudguards.

The theft has affected the business because they have nothing to load one of their spreaders. Lime is spread on fields to lower soil acidity.

Suffolk Police say that while teleporters are sometimes used to raid cash machines, they may also be stolen to be sold on.

Anyone who saw a teleporter covered in white dust being moved in the area over the weekend is asked to call the Incident and Crime Management Hub on 101 quoting 69035/17.