Thieves steal bikes worth thousands in broad daylight raid on Bury shop

An angry shop owner has asked the public to keep their eyes peeled after three bikes worth more than £5,000 were stolen from her cycle shop in Bury St Edmunds.

The top-of-the range bikes – a Giant TCR Advanced Pro 1, a Cannondale Habit 5 and a Cannondale Trail 1 – were taken from the top floor of Revel Outdoors in Brentgovel Street, on Tuesday at around 1.30pm.

mbfp Cannondale Habit 5 2017

Shop owner Sarah Wightman has asked members of the public to keep a lookout as the black and lime green bikes in particular, are rare in the area.

“The bikes were taken from the upstairs showroom and we think the thieves made off with them by going down the stairs and through the fire escape,” said Mrs Wightman.

“There was some work going on at the back of the shop, clearing some garden waste, so it was very noisy and we didn’t hear anything suspicious.

“Because three were taken, we think it may have been planned but there might also have been an element of opportunism.

Cannondale Trail 1 2017

“The bikes would be unusual in the area and we would be grateful if people could keep a look out or help with any information regarding the theft.

“As opposed to selling bikes online, we like to give customers an experience where they can see the bikes firsthand but we will be reviewing all this, and security, following this incident.”

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference 37/46157/17.