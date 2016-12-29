Thetford woman’s hospice campaign hits £10k target early

A much-loved man who ran the Thetford Ex-Service Men’s Club for many years has inspired a massive fund-raising campaign in his memory.

Tom McGill, an employee of the Thetford-based cleaning products firm Jeyes for more than two decades, passed away in the care of St Nicholas Hospice Care on March 28, 2007.

Hospice fund-raiser Jodie-Rose McGill ANL-161229-115550001

To mark the 10-year anniversary of his death, his granddaughter Jodie-Rose McGill decided to embark on 10 months of fund-raising for the ‘amazing’ hospice.

Naming the challenge ‘Tom’s £10k’, the 27-year-old from Thetford set out to raise a whopping £10,000, a total she smashed in just seven months with the help of friends and family.

Since kicking off in June, her fund-raising drive has included a weekly ladies boot camp, park and mud runs, obstacle courses, even the Hunstanton Christmas Day Swim which she completed with her brother and uncle.

Jodie, a sport development officer, said she knew her challenge would have to be big in order to be worthy of people’s support.

She said: “I’m a little bit overwhelmed, I think I have been since I started it to be honest, by how supportive people can be. I’m just so appreciative to everybody.”

Miranda McCoy, community fund-raiser for the hospice, said Jodie had been ‘awe-inspiring in her determination’ to raise the money and it had been a pleasure to be able to tell her she had exceeded her fund-raising goal after rushing through the counting of three collection tins before Christmas.

She said: “From running, cycling, swimming, various sporting tournaments, boot camps, smartie collections, pub crawls and barbecues her efforts have been amazing, as have those of her family who have all been involved too.

“Their efforts have, and will continue to make a huge difference to the people the hospice cares for.”

To donate click here.