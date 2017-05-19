Thetford woman named as victim of fatal crash in Barnham

Police have named a woman who died following a crash on the A134 at Barnham on Wednesday as Helen Lovegrove from Thetford.

Ms Lovegrove, 47, of Magdalen Street, was a passenger in a Skoda Octavia which was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa at around 10.45am on May 17.

The driver of the Corsa, a woman in her early 20s, from the Dereham area, sustained leg and internal injuries in the crash.

She remains in a serious condition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

The driver of the Skoda, a man in his 50s, from the Thetford area, received treatment at West Suffolk Hospital.

Police are continuing to ask anyone who saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision or the crash itself to call the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD number 129 of Wednesday May 17.