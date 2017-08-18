Thetford visitors discover what it was like to be Roman

Children visiting Thetford last week we were able to take a step back in time and discover what it was like to be a Roman.

The Ancient House Museum’s ‘Meet the Romans’ discovery day gave families the opportunity to handle real Roman artefacts, get hands-on making Roman sweets and mosaics and meet costumed characters, including a Roman soldier.

Fryn Strutton dressed as a Roman solider

Visitors got to work on a giant floor-size mosaic while also designing their own mosaic coasters to take home, and they made stuffed baked apricots, sweetened with honey, using crushed coriander for an authentic taste.

Melissa Hawker, the museum’s learning officer, said there was always a split between youngsters who preferred dressing up as a Roman and those who enjoyed learning about Roman warfare, but making sweets was something they all ‘loved’.

“We had about 50 to 60 visitors and what was lovely was that lots of them arrived right at the beginning of the event and stayed with us through the whole morning and then some popped out for lunch and came back in the afternoon to look around the rest of the museum as well,” she added.

The museum has two more discovery days coming up, Pulp Power on August 22 and Meet the Victorians on August 29. It will also host a Tudor Tunes event tomorrow. For more details click here.

Sam Penney getting help with his Roman art work