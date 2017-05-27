Thetford taxi driver ‘numb’ over loss of friend

A Thetford taxi driver who was involved in a serious crash last week has spoken of his devastation over the death of his passenger and ‘dear friend’.

Mike Hume, a taxi driver of seven years, was involved in a head-on collision on the A134 at Barnham at around 10.45am last Wednesday.

His passenger – Helen Lovegrove, 47, of Magdalen Street, Thetford – died following the accident.

The driver of the other car, a woman in her early 20s, sustained leg and internal injuries and remains in a serious condition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Mr Hume, of Mike’s Taxis in Bluebell Close, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment and released later the same day.

He said: “Physically I’m a bit sore but mentally, I don’t know, I just feel flat. I can’t take it in because, I think a lot of it is, I don’t know what happened.”

“I don’t know how I walked away from it, I feel like I’ve cheated death,” he added.

Mr Hume and Miss Lovegrove were ‘dear friends’ and he has been left ‘numb’ over her death.

Paying tribute, he said: “Helen never stopped. She used to help with charity shops, not so much just lately because she wasn’t feeling too good but in the past, and she looked after her neighbour’s dog.

“She was always doing something for somebody. She’s going to be really missed in her little community. I’m just numb – I’ve lost a friend.”

He has since been to visit Miss Lovegrove’s parents, who have health problems but live nearby, and says he will be looking out for them now his friend has gone.

The 57-year-old said: “Once I’m up and running and back to normal I’ll take it upon myself to look out for them, like I did for Helen. She was their only child – it’s left them on their own and they depended on her.”

He does not expect to be able to return to work for at least a few weeks and is grateful to everyone who has been helping out with his business, especially Dawn Singer, of Goddard’s Taxis.

Police are asking anyone who saw the crash, or either of the cars involved – a Skoda Octavia or Vauxhall Corsa – prior to the collision, to call 101 quoting CAD 129 of May 17.