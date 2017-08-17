Thetford staff get pretty in pink

Have your say

Thetford’s town crier, Mike Wabe has joined forces with Specsavers in Riverside Walk to call on the community to dig deep for Breast Cancer Care.

Staff became pretty in pink and sold homemade pink cupcakes and breast cancer awareness pins outside the store on July 15, raising £405. They also held a raffle in the run-up to the event, with 22 prize donations from staff and local businesses.

Paul Clark, store director, said: “It was an extremely successful day, exceeding our expectations.”