Thetford school hosts music workshop for Friends of Chernobyl’s Children

Friends of Chernobyl’s Children took youngsters from poverty-stricken Belarus to a music workshop in Thetford last week.

As part of its work to relieve the suffering of children from the after-effects of the 1986 nuclear disaster, each year the charity funds visits to the UK for those from the most desperate circumstances in the contaminated area of Belarus.

The visiting youngsters, who are aged between eight and nine and know very little English, will be spending a month with host families in Norfolk and enjoying a variety of events including a cruise on the Broads and a day at Pleasurewood Hills.

On Friday they attended a music workshop at Thetford Grammar School, organised by head of music Phillipa Weyers and head of charities Daniella Dunsmore, where they enjoyed playing musical instruments and ‘putting on a show’.

“It was fantastic to see the children collaborating in such an energetic, noisy and loud way where language was no barrier to fun and creativity,” said Miss Dunsmore.

Viktoria Nasedkina, an interpreter who is accompanying the children, said: “This trip is awesome for the children as well as for me. We are very nicely treated here and it is amazing to see all that people are doing for us.”

