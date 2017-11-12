Thetford runner completes 206th marathon

A Thetford runner is a step closer to her huge target after completing the New York Marathon last weekend.

Melanie Sturman finished the 26.2 mile course, and her 206th race, in four hours and 54 minutes.

She said; “I was looking for between four and a half and five hours, so I was happy with that.

“The running community really did come together and showed great solidarity by taking part, New York is a really special city.”

The Thetfordian even managed to have an interview for The Wall Street Journal and had her time listed in The New York Times.

Ms Sturman wants to compete in the Chicago marathon and is still aiming to reach 300 marathons and make it into the World Mega Marathon Listings.

She said; “I hope to get to 210 by the end of the year.

“I just want to keep showing that women in their 40s can get up, start running and compete in marathons, like me.”