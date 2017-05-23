Thetford police on stone throwing patrols

Police have increased patrols on Thetford’s Redcastle estate following concerns raised about stone throwing.

Six reports have been made involving anti-social behaviour and stone throwing within the last month.

Sergeant Andy Crown, of the Breckland Operational Partnership Team, is urging anyone who sees stones being thrown ‘in a reckless manner’ to call police on 101.

He said: “Damage caused from throwing stones is a criminal offence and we will use all resources available to us to locate and deal with offenders.”

Anyone with information should contact Sgt Crown at the Breckland Operational Partnership Team on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.