Thetford paedophile jailed for 18 years

A ‘predatory and calculating paedophile’ has today been jailed for 18 years for a series of rape and child abuse offences.

Gary Izatt, 42, of Icknield Way, Thetford, was charged in August last year by officers from Norfolk Police’s Safeguarding Children Online Team (SCOLT) with 28 offences.

He pleaded guilty in June to eight counts of rape, four counts of sexual assault by penetration, three counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, four counts of possession of indecent images and one count of sexual assault by touching. The other offences will remain on his file.

The assaults began in June 2012 and continued until Izzat’s arrest in August 2016. He befriended his victims and abused them countless times. The offences he was convicted of relate to two girls who were aged 13 or younger at the time.

Today, at Norwich Crown Court, Izatt was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment with an extended licence period of seven years.

Judge Ayres described Izatt’s offences as ‘humiliating and degrading’ to both children and said he was a ‘dangerous individual’ who posed a serious risk of significant harm in the future.

Following today’s hearing, Detective Constable Steve Hunt, the officer who led the investigation, said: “This has been a complex investigation into a predatory and calculating paedophile who has now been taken off the streets.

“I would also like to offer my thanks to the victims and their families for their bravery and unwavering support for the police whilst the case has unfolded. I hope this sentence will offer them some sort of closure and allow them to start taking steps to rebuild their lives after the terrible ordeal that they have been through.”

Detective Sergeant Dave McCormack, who supervises the SCOLT team, said Izatt ‘can only be described as a despicable individual and a danger to those we treasure most’.

He added: “This enquiry highlights how important we consider all allegations of abuse and should assure other victims of abuse that every report is fully investigated by Norfolk Constabulary, with specialist officers guiding victims through the process.”

Izatt has also been placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.