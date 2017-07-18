Thetford mother splashes out for charity

Elizabeth Devonish’s marathon training has involved swimming in cold water and doing laps for hours at a time.

The mother-of-one, who is widely known from the many years she served as a bank teller at Lloyds in Thetford, is aiming to complete an open water marathon distance swim for charity.

On July 29 she plans to take part in London’s 10km Dock2Dock, a race which requires participants to complete two laps of the Royal Albert and Royal Victoria Docks within five hours.

“It’s the equivalent distance to 400 lengths of Thetford or Bury indoor pool but the docks will be tidal, choppy and a lot colder,” said Elizabeth, whose training has included swimming in Fritton Lake, Lowestoft, and doing up to four hour stints in Breckland Leisure Centre pool, Thetford, and the Jesus Green Lido, in Cambridge.

But it is the time constraint which has her most worried, with training DVDs and YouTube clips having been used to improve her technique and help her swim faster.

“I’ll probably be one of the last to finish but I’m determined to finish,” said Elizabeth, who is aiming to raise at least £500 for Alzheimer’s Research UK, a charity which funds research projects to help people, like her mother, who suffer from dementia.

“It’s going to be too late for my mum and other people I know but it could help others, if not by finding a cure, then by finding ways to treat it, to diagnose it, so people have a better quality of life,” she said.

To help her reach her total, search ‘Elizabeth Devonish’ at uk.virginmoneygiving.com.