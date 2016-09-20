Thetford marks 76th anniversary of Battle of Britain

Around 200 people attended a service in Thetford last weekend to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The service at St Cuthbert’s Church on Sunday was led by Canon Bob Baker.

Battle of Britain civic procession in Thetford ANL-160919-074640009

It followed a ten-minute procession through the town during which local air cadets lined the route.

Representatives from RAF Honington , RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath, as well as the Royal Airforce Forces Association, town councillors and members of the public attended to remember all those who helped secure victory during the momentous World War Two battle.

The Battle of Britain was a major campaign fought over southern England in the summer and autumn of 1940. It was the first major military campaign in history to be fought entirely in the air and the ultimate test of strength between the RAF and Germany’s Luftwaffe.

The Thetford procession, from King’s House, was led by Thetford Mayor, Cllr Terry Jermy, Deputy Mayor, Cllr Dennis Crawford, and Deputy Mayor of Watton, Cllr Stan Hebborn.

“It was pleasing to have representatives from three RAF bases to help us pay tribute not only to all those who served during that time but to those servicemen and women who are still serving today,” said Mayor, Cllr Terry Jermy.