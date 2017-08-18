Thetford hosts colourful shenanigans

Powdered paint transformed Melford Common into a sea of colour on Saturday as hundreds of people came together to enjoy a fun-filled extravaganza.

Organisers of Fuzion Thetford were ‘blown away’ by the level of support they received this year with 170 people signing up to take part in the afternoon Zumbathon and many more turning out for activities throughout the day.

Fuzion Thetford (Picture: Mecha Morton)

As well as inflatables, funfair rides, fancy dress, motorcycle stunts, a dog show and demonstrations by Thetford-based fitness clubs, the day’s paint fight between Zumba Warriors and Fuzion Warriors proved as popular as ever.

“I get them to make their colour war cries and they all shout and count down to the big explosion,” said Louise Dixon ‘Zumba Lou-Lou’, who organised the event with Juliet Garnham, Sharon Wing and Amy Messenger.

“We were blown away by how many people turned up,” she added.

“The footfall of the general public coming outside of the Zumbathon was amazing this year. We think it was the biggest and best one so far.”

Fuzion Thetford

Fuzion Thetford has raised more than £30,000 for charities in the five years it has been running, with money from Saturday to be shared between the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice (EACH), St Nicholas Hospice Care, and Time Norfolk in memory of baby Harry Wing, Sharon’s son who passed away almost four years ago.

Fuzion Thetford (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Fuzion Thetford (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Fuzion Thetford (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Fuzion Thetford (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Fuzion Thetford (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Fuzion Thetford (picture: Mecha Morton)