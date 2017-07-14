Thetford Grammar School goes cuckoo over Boris

Students at Thetford Grammar School (TGS) have named a pioneering cuckoo which has been fitted with a new generation satellite tag.

The British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) asked pupils to come up with a name for cuckoo 170429 who was tagged in Thetford Forest in a bid to discover why the iconic bird is disappearing from our countryside.

Boris was chosen following a poll by the school’s year nine science class, a name which has Slavic origins, meaning fighter or warrior, and is hoped will stand him in good stead for his epic migration to Africa.

Shortly after getting his new name, Boris set off on his long journey south and, all being well, the pupils will be able to keep track of him as he makes his way to the Congo rainforest.

Boris is currently in northeast Spain, in the Serrania de Cuenca Natural Park, just north of the town of Valdemeca. It is possible he will stop there and rest a while before heading south again.

Bonita Johnston, of the BTO, said: “We are thrilled that TGS have got behind our cuckoo tracking project and have given this bird such a characterful name. A lot can happen between here and central Africa but we will follow Boris’ every move and hope he lives up to his name as a fighter. The information he provides will help build on our knowledge of what cuckoos do when outside of the UK and we wish him a safe journey.”

