Thetford Forest camping site will be transformed

A Thetford Forest camping and caravanning site is set to undergo a massive £1 million transformation after being bought by Countrywide Park Homes.

Improvements to Puddledock Farm Camping and Caravan Park are due to begin next month and will be phased over two years.

The park, which currently offers facilities for caravans, tents and glamping, will be getting new and improved pitches as well as increased services and utilities, roads, lighting and a gated entrance.

Six new full-time jobs will also be created, with opportunities for park wardens, managers and maintenance staff.

Countrywide Park Homes currently operates 15 parks across the UK and is hoping its large scale investment in Puddledock Farm will attract dozens of new customers this season.

Jonathan Harvey, a partner at Countrywide, said: “Puddledock Farm is a peaceful and picturesque location, a real get away from it all.

One of the pods at the site

“As part of this project, we will be creating new pitches and improving old so that more people can come and experience it, while also retaining the park’s natural beauty and history.”

“This is the ideal location for people to make life-long memories and I am looking forward to unveiling it once it is complete,” he added.