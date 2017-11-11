Thetford firefighter injured by rock hurled at vehicle

A Thetford firefighter narrowly missed a ‘career-ending’ injury to his eye after a rock smashed the window of his fire engine on Bonfire Night.

He was part of a crew which had been called to an incident of arson on Barnham Cross Common at about 9.30pm.

When they entered the site, a rock was thrown at the vehicle, smashing a side window and injuring a member of the crew.

He was attended to by a first aider on the scene, who washed out glass fragments from his eye, before sending the firefighter to West Suffolk Hospital’s A and E department.

He was checked over before being discharged later and Station Manager Tim Lewis said the firefighter did not take any time off.

He said: “We would like to stress that this was an isolated incident, but I am extremely disappointed that this has happened to one of our crew.”

“He is fine thankfully, but the potential to what could have happened to one of our retained firefighters could have been more serious, even career-ending.”

The specialist 4x4 fire engine was out of service until it was repaired by a team from Norwich.

Mr Lewis said: “These sorts of repairs cost tax-payers and the service money and puts the appliance out of service, which means if we needed it for an emergency it could have risked the public’s safety.”

They had already attended call outs on Bonfire Night between 5pm and 6pm on the common.

Norfolk Police have opened an investigation into this incident and are appealing to anyone who has any information to call 101 and quote CAD434 of November 5.