Thetford family to keep Christmas lights shining in memory of Peter

The widow of a Thetford man, who treated his neighbourhood to his house’s Christmas lights display for more than 20 years, has vowed to keep their festive decorations shining bright this year in his honour.

Peter Daw, 46, who died from kidney cancer on October 14, enjoyed putting displays on the front of his family home in Fulmerston Close.

Peter Daw

His widow, June, said she posted the news that he had passed away on social media, with a picture of one his designs and was shocked to get more than 1,000 reactions and hundreds of comments.

She said: “It has just been so overwhelming, I have read every single one and wow, I just want to thank everyone, it is just incredible. I never realised how much Peter’s lights touched so many people.”

Before his death, Peter had already started to organise for this year – a job which normally takes months – by getting an electrician in to put more plugs in their home.

June said; “He was hoping to be here for Christmas and had plans for it but he didn’t get a chance,

“I am sure he will be beside me though, helping me when we put them up this year.”

The family tradition began when June’s dad, Jimmy Macrow, began putting up a window display. When he died the family continued it and the displays have grown and grown.

June said: “Peter just enjoyed seeing the smiles on people’s faces, to give them joy at Christmas time, as some people don’t have that.”

June plans to do the lights this year and even though she has had kind offers of help from the public, she would like to make it a family thing for Peter.

One of the family’s neighbours got their street to put up lights as a tribute, which Peter got to see, and that will also be kept on until the New Year.

One of Peter’s new ideas will be put into this year’s display, but it is being kept a secret by June, who hopes people will get the same pleasure from this year’s effort.

She said: “If Peter could have seen how much love he has brought to everyone, he would of appreciate it, like I do. He would of said ‘I had no idea I meant that much to people’ but that was him, he was my hero and has been since we first met.”