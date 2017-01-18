Thetford drug dealer starts four year prison sentence

A woman from Thetford who committed a string of drug-related offences has begun a four year sentence behind bars.

Michelle White, 51, of Glebe Close, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court last Wednesday (January 11) after being found guilty of six offences relating to the possession and supply of Class A drugs.

She was jailed for four years for each offence, to run concurrently, and received a further four weeks imprisonment for breaching a suspended sentence.

Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant Marcus Wall said: “This is an excellent result which I know will help the communities of Thetford feel much safer.

“Michelle White is a prolific offender with links to the London area and we are keen to show drug dealers that Norfolk is not a safe place to operate.

“Drug related crime is currently a priority for Norfolk Police and we will use all resources available to bring offenders to justice.”