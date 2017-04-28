Thetford drivers ride gravity in homemade karts

Decorated karts raced through Thetford on Sunday as members of the community came together to celebrate the town’s first timed soapbox race down King Street.

The St George’s Day Soapbox Challenge, organised by Thetford Town Council, saw 11 teams battle it out for first place, with ‘Baxters 1’ named overall champion for having the fastest kart.

Karris Speed Kings

The team, supported by Baxter Healthcare, reached the end of the just over 100 metre-long straw bale-lined track in an impressive 16.95 seconds.

‘Back To This Future’, meanwhile, supported by Thetford Home Improvement Services, won best kart and the ‘IPC Muppets’, supported by Industrial Plastic Coatings, was named best dressed team.

David Brooks, the council’s venue and events manager, said the challenge marked the start of a series of events the town council had planned for this year ‘to try and generate that community spirit’.

He said the day had a ‘really positive vibe’ with lots of people turning up to enthuse over the karts, and to see the VXR Nimbus gravity racer which set the current world land speed record of 62mph in 2008 and was on display in the Market Place.

Back To This Future

“It looks like we’ll do it again in 2018, bigger and better,” he said, hinting at a couple of surprises for drivers.