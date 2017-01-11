Thetford chess player could soon join England squad

A young, self-taught chess player has seen his commitment and dedication to the game pay off after being given the chance to try out for the England squad.

Twelve-year-old Jaden Jermy first started playing chess at an after school club at the age of seven.

The Thetford Grammar School pupil, who won his first trophy at the age of eight, joined an evening junior and adult club in Thetford before moving to Bury Knights Junior Chess Club, in Bury St Edmunds, about two years ago, where he began entering major competitions.

Jaden, a ‘Youtube chess addict’ who has held the Suffolk Champion title for his age group for the past two years, attended the London Chess Championships last month, a three-day tournament where he played three games a day, each one lasting between two and two and a half hours.

Out of 85 participants he finished joint 4th and secured a norm in recognition of exceptional play.

Now he has been invited to take part in a closed England competition in Reading at the end of January where there is a ‘strong possibility’ he will be asked to join the England squad.

His proud mum Michelle said: “Jaden, still to this day, is very much self taught – he’s not had any private coaching which many at this level have.

“He doesn’t come from a chess family – it’s something that he’s picked up and it’s his passion. He’s been so self motivated.”

Any businesses interested in sponsoring Jaden to start professional chess coaching in pursuit of his ambition to play at national and international level should email michellejermy2017@gmail.com.