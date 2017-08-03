Thetford cat scoops trophy at Cats Protection’s National Cat Awards

A Thetford cat, who helps warn when her owner is about to suffer a blackout, has won recognition at today’s Cats Protection’s National Cat Awards.

Twelve-year-old Lunar won the Special Recognition Award, which celebrates the amazing stories of cats that have been re-homed by Cats Protection, at a ceremony held earlier today at The Savoy, in London.

Lunar was selected as a finalist in recognition of how she helps owner Ali Coles live with a medical condition which causes frequent and unexpected fainting episodes.

Ali, 29, has postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, which, along with another medical condition called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, means she can sustain serious injuries when she falls.

She said: “I’m absolutely thrilled Lunar’s won. She has been such an amazing help whenever I’m about to suffer a blackout. This prevents Ehlers-Danlos symptoms such as dislocations. Lunar will come and sit on me in such a way that I can’t stand up, or if I’m already standing up, she’ll stand on my feet and refuse to move. I don’t know how she can tell when I’m about to have a blackout, but she’s managed to help me with my condition. I’m so proud of her.”

Celebrity judge John Challis, who is best known for playing ‘Boycie’ in the BBC1 sitcoms Only Fools and Horses and The Green, Green Grass, said: “It was a difficult choice between three wonderful cats. I decided the title should go to Lunar for her unfailing vigilance and support for her owner.”

Cats Protection’s awards organiser Kate Bunting said: “Lunar and Ali clearly have a very special bond and it’s remarkable to see how that is helping prevent serious injuries. Lunar’s ability just goes to show how intuitive cats can be and the amazing difference they can make to people’s lives.”

Ali and Lunar received a trophy, three-month supply of Purina cat food, a year’s subscription to Cats Protection’s The Cat magazine and a voucher for cat goodies.

Cats Protection is the UK’s leading feline welfare charity and helps around 190,000 cats and kittens each year through its national network of over 250 volunteer-run branches and 34 centres.

Its annual awards is a celebration of the real-life stories of heroism, loyalty and companionship in the feline world.