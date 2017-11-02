Thetford care home to close

Priorsmead residential care home in Canterbury Way, Thetford, is to close.

NorseCare, who run the home, proposed the home’s closure in August and to support the residents in finding a suitable place in another care home or housing with care scheme.

Following the consultation, members of NorseCare’s Liaison Board announced today that it has accepted a recommendation to close the home, which has been agreed by Norfolk County Council, who wholly owns] NorseCare. A date for the closure has not yet been

decided.

Once the property is decommissioned, NorseCare will implement a ‘guardianship scheme’ to,not only provide a temporary housing solution, but to minimise any likelihood of unsociable behaviour in and around the building.

Priorsmead residents will be assessed by Norfolk County Council’s Adult Social Care team who will work closely with residents and families to help them find the best alternative to meet their needs.

NorseCare says it will will work to make sure all residents and their families are given the support they need to move.

Karen Knight, NorseCare managing director, said: “We recognise that the closure of Priorsmead is difficult news for people, and it is important to note that the closure is no reflection on the quality of care provided”

James Bullion, Norfolk’s Adult Social Services executive director, said: “To ensure there is a smooth transition, we will be working closely with NorseCare to help residents and their families to fully meet their care needs.”