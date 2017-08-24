Thetford care home could close

Residents of a Thetford care home are facing an uncertain future after details emerged today of a possible closure.

People are being asked their views on the future of Priorsmead in Canterbury Way after it was discovered a place there cost more than at any of Norse Care’s other residential care homes, despite it being the company’s smallest with just 16 beds.

An eight-week consultation got underway today, with residents, relatives, staff and others invited to respond by October 18.

A statement issued by the county council said: “In light of the particularly challenging financial environment and having assessed a range of options, Norse Care and Norfolk County Council are consulting on the future of Priorsmead.

“If following the consultation the proposal to close Priorsmead went ahead, current residents would be supported by NorseCare and adult social services to remain living in the area close to relatives and friends.

“Residents, relatives and staff at Priorsmead have been informed of the consultation and will all have the chance to discuss this over the coming weeks and months with managers at the care home and social care staff.

“Norse Care and Norfolk County Council are keen to reassure everyone that they will support them and listen to their views through the consultation.”

The findings of the consultation will be fed back to the Norse Care/adult social care liaison board, which will then make a recommendation to the county council.

If the decision is taken to close Priorsmead, Norse Care will put plans in place ‘to ensure residents and staff are fully supported throughout the process’.

The county council, meanwhile, which has a responsibility to look after all residents, will assess those affected and offer them ‘care and accommodation that meets their needs’.

