Thetford boy secures place on England junior chess squad

A self-taught chess player has secured himself a place on the England junior chess squad.

Thetford Grammar School pupil Jaden Jermy received a norm for exceptional play and finished joint fourth at the London Junior Chess Championships last month.

As a result, the 12-year-old was invited to attend the English Closed Championships last weekend.

He played well at the two-day event, finishing unbeaten across all four of his games and securing enough points to clinch his place on the England squad.

His mother Michelle Jermy said: “On his final game his opponent had 36 minutes on the clock and Jaden had seconds and it was all on that last game as to whether or not he secured his place and the other boy made a blunder and they drew, securing his place. I think it all feels a bit surreal at the moment.”

“Jaden’s so cool, calm and collected but he did say he felt tearful on that last game because he did feel the pressure,” she added.

Jaden, who has been playing chess since the age of seven, will now have the opportunity to represent England with the rest of the squad.

He has already been invited to play in Spain in August and to take part in the squad’s training sessions up and down the UK.

Any businesses interested in sponsoring him should email michellejermy2017@gmail.com.