‘There’s nothing left’ - Beyton woman targeted by burglars for second time within weeks

A 65-year-old woman has been targeted by burglars for the second time within weeks in a spate of daytime burglaries across west Suffolk.

Beverley Dinsdale says she has been left with nothing after thieves ransacked her house, in The Green, Beyton, and stole a laptop and jewellery on Monday, April 24, between 1pm and 3.30pm.

The items, which were worth about £1,000 and included her mother’s ruby ring, were ‘slim pickings’ after she was targeted previously on March 17 by burglars, who made off with an estimated £10,000 haul of silver and jewellery.

She said: “I’m just cheesed off. The police have put cameras up in my house which are linked to the police station but, to be honest, there’s nothing left for anybody to steal.

“The first lot were tidy burglars but this lot they got the drawers and just emptied them out all over the floor. They even broke my bed – I think they were standing on it to look into cupboards.”

Detectives are investigating whether the latest incident is linked with the first one.

Mrs Dinsdale’s home was one of five properties hit by burglars on Monday. In the majority of the incidents, which police are linking, they forced open a window and took jewellery from the homes they managed to get into.

The other cases were in Culford Road, Fornham St Martin, between 7.30am and 3.40pm; Ingham Road, West Stow, from 8am to 4.20pm and High Street, Rattlesden, between 1.20pm and 5.15pm.

James Austin, 56, who lives at the Rattlesden property said they stole 16 items of jewellery, a shotgun which was at least 70-years-old and family silver of sentimental value.

They included a cigarette case which belonged to one of Mr Austin’s great uncles who was killed in the First World War and a cup which was awarded to his great-grandfather from a car racing event.

He said: “The jewellery was a mixture – no individual items of great value, just jewellery my wife Zos and I had inherited from our respective parents and grandparents.

“It’s upsetting and disappointing but life goes on. The items that were stolen are iirreplaceable and of significant sentimental value. To a third party I imagine they will be of limited value.”

The final incident was between 1pm and 1.10pm at a house in Culford, where the burglars triggered an intruder alarm which appears to have deterred them from entering.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or who may have dash cam footage during the relevant times. Call 101.