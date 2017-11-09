Theatre groups offer chance to tread the boards in Bury St Edmunds

The Irving Stage Company needs performers for the musical The Producers, which will be staged at the Theatre Royal from March 13-17.

Sing-throughs are at Barrow Village Hall on Wednesday at 7.30pm and November 19 at 2pm, while auditions are at the Farmers’ Club, in Bury St Edmunds, on November 20 and 22 from 7pm.

Meanwhile, Bury Theatre Workshop is holding auditions on November 27 at 7.30pm in the Unitarian Meeting House, Bury, for the plays Animal Farm, Agatha Christie’s The Hollow and The Merchant of Venice.