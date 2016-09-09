The sky’s the limit for Bury St Edmunds funeral arranger Jack

The sky will be the limit for Jack Robinson tomorrow when he takes to the skies to raise money for St Nicholas Hospice.

Mr Robinson, a funeral arranger at the East of England Co-op’s Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service in Bury St Edmunds, has seen first-hand the invaluable work that the Hospice does and felt that it was time to give something back.

He said: “I meet many grieving families who have lost someone they love.

“During this difficult time, I often hear how caring, attentive and helpful St Nicholas Hospice is towards them and their loved ones.

“Like the East of England Co-op funeral services, the hospice cares about the little things that really count.”

For this reason, Mr Robinson has decided to don his goggles and parachute to raise some much-needed funds for the hospice by undertaking his first-ever sky dive, at Beccles airfield.

Anyone who would like to support him in reaching his £500 target can do so by visiting: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jack-Robinson6