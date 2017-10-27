The Script visit super fans for special surprise show

A Thetford mother and her daughter were given a ‘once in a lifetime’ secret gig by their favourite band after being nominated for an ITV show.

The Script sung for Claire Poole and daughter, Abbie, after being chosen to be on Your Song, which is hosted by Emma Willis.

Claire, said: “It was just an absolutely fantastic day and having our family and friends, who have supported us there, for something we will never do again made it so special.”

The show gave deserving fans a performance from their favourite artists that they will never forget.

Ms Poole’s partner, Carl Webster, died of a heart attack in 2015 at the age of 33 and Claire also lost her mum to breast cancer.

She said: “It makes us feel so honoured that The Script put themselves out to take the time from their busy lives to see me and Abbie.”

“It has been a long road and to lose Carl, was a very hard time. This has given Abbie a smile on her face again that I have not seen for a long time.”

Claire was kept in the dark by Dennis and Angie O’Brien, Anthony Gammell, Lottie Poole and Steph Bullock, who put her up for the show.

She said: “I love them all to bits, I am so inquisitive too and questioned them when they said weird stuff from time to time, but they still managed to hide it from me.”

The pair got the chance for pictures with the band, who later invited them both back stage at their O2 gig next year.

Ms Poole, who was still in shock from the experience said the band were genuinely nice guys and could not wait for her and Abbie to see them again in 2018.