The Script coming to the forest

Dublin’s finest, The Script, have been announced as the third act for the Thetford Forest Live gigs in 2018.

They follow Gary Barlow and duo, Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, in being revealed for next year’s shows.

Commenting on the dates, Danny O’Donoghue for The Script said: “We love performing as part of Forest Live. It will be our fourth trip to Thetford Forest.

“We hope you can join us to rock in this unique atmosphere.”

The Script have sold more than 29 million records, they are regarded as one of the world’s most popular bands and their latest release, ‘Freedom Child’, topped the UK Official Albums Chart and scored the band their fourth UK No 1 album.

The Script, plus guests, will be at Thetford Forest on June 7. Tickets are £42.50 (plus £4.75 booking fee) and go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 1.

For tickets, call the Forestry Commission box office on 03000 680400, or go to www.forestry.gov.uk/music