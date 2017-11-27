The most wonderful time of the year at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

It was mulled wine and mince pies all round this weekend, as thousands flocked to Bury St Edmunds’ main event of the year - the Christmas Fayre.

The event, which was named the UK’s best Christmas market last year, kicked off across the town on Thursday afternoon and ran throughout the weekend until 5pm yesterday.

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2017 Pictured: Angel Hill PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Visitors were spoiled for choice with over 300 trade stalls selling food, drink and gifts set up around the town, from the Abbey Gardens to the arc.

Festive activities also included fairground rides, a spectacular fireworks display in the Abbey Gardens on Thursday evening, and a host of musical entertainment, including church choirs, school bands and a traditional carol service.

The Bury street market was up and running on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, while of East Anglia’s finest chefs, including Mark Poynton, Chris Lee and Jeremy Medley, gave cooking demonstrations and offered free tasty samples to guests.

Sharon Fairweather, event organiser, said: “I think it was a great success. We’ve had lots of great comments from visitors, businesses and traders. We were also very lucky with the weather.

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2017 Pictured: Johnson family with Samta: John, Samuel (8), Maisie (4) and Tanya PICTURE: Mecha Morton

“St Johns Street was brilliant this year and they had on a great street fair and there were also lots of new stalls up at the arc and the fireworks were amazing. There was lots to offer and everyone seemed to enjoy it.”