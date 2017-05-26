The Kings Arms welcomes new landlord and new look in Bury St Edmunds

The King’s Arms, in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds, opens this evening after a five-week refit.

Transferring from a managed house to a tenancy the new landlord is Liam Hughes, who will be a well-known face from other hostelries in the town.

Liam, 25, will be at the helm of the Greene King premium pub and is aiming to produce a range of new products alongside old favourites. There will be a large gin selection and a variety of rums on offer as well as casque ales alongside Greene King’s own beers.

Chef Marius Pinzaru will be cooking up some tasty dishes featuring locally sourced meats from Hessett.

Liam has managed the Dog & Partidge and The Bushell as well as LP in the town and Granta, in Cambridge. He has been in hospitality eight years.

He said: “The pub is in a good location. I enjoy hospitality. You definitely get job satisfaction and I get a buzz out of the work.”

Following the internal refurbishments there are plans to refurbish the pub garden.