The Finishing Post design agency in Bury St Edmunds gallops home with a 20 year success story

Design agency The Finishing Post, based in Fornham St Genevieve is celebrating 20 years in business and celebrating the anniversary by sending clients and supploers a gift.

The multi agency design business has worked with some 130 clients in its time.

Manging director Alison Day said: “ Over the two decades we have enjoyed continued success.”

Founded in Newmarket, hence its racing name, the agency offers a full range of creative design and marketing solutions with clients across a range of sectors from food and drink to toys, agricultural and oral care.

Alison added: “Our 20th anniversary is a fantastic milestone. We are fortunate to work with a host of different clients, beginning with Wickes through to our most recent client Weetabix.

“This has been realised through our truly collaborative partnership with our clients, getting involved in their business and understanding their needs.

“We look forward to continuing to grow, knowing that although we have achieved amazing things, the best is yet to come.”