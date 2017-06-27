The Edge cycle ride round West Suffolk raises £3,000 plus for St Nicholas Hospice Care

Cyclists completed a 60 mile ride through West Suffolk countryside to raise thousands for St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Some 72 riders provided inspirational pedal power to raise £3,358 - a figure which is expected to rise as more sponsorship comes in.

The Edge ride was sponsored by Ashtons Legal and began and ended at Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club.

Riders pedalled through Thurston, Walsham-le-Willows, Finningham, Old Newton, Wetherden, Buxhall, Hitcham, Monks Eleigh, Little Waldingfield, Lavenham, Cockfield and Rushbrooke.

Hospice events fund-raiser, Charlie De-Moore, said: “It was a brilliant day.”

She added: “Completing a 60-mile race on a warm June day isn’t an easy challenge, but all of our riders were amazing. Their efforts will help the hospice to continue to provide end-of-life care and support for those across the community when they need it most.”