The Crafty Foxes have open air session

A Bury St Edmunds based craft group got everyone involved at a family fun workshop in the town’s Abbey Gardens

The Crafty Foxes from Queen’s Road in the town held a ‘Crafty Creatures’ workshop which was a big success.

The Foxes’ Michelle Freeman provided recycled containers, materials and inspiration for more than 15 families who came to the event.

They produced a range of crafty creature plant containers and Michelle was most impressed.

She said: “There was a great atmosphere in the sunshine setting of Abbey Gardens and the crafty containers produced were highly impressive.

“It was great to see every day rubbish being recycled so creatively and made a wonderful start to the Summer Holidays.”

The creations included a zebra, a uni-pig, a dinosaur and a fox.

The marvellous animals will now be entered into The Crafty Foxes inspired Bury In Bloom competition.

The free competition wants children of all ages to create their own crafty creature containers from recycled packaging and chose a plant to go in it to enhance the design.

Then the creature needs to be photographed and the entry needs to be posted on The Crafty Foxes-Bury in Bloom Facebook page.

The entries must have the names and ages of children that were involved in making the piece.

The closing date for the competition is September 3 and there are individual categories of the competition.

Under 8’s, 9-15s and an over 16s, with a family category included too.

For further information with regards to the competition and where to put your entries www.facebook/thecraftyfoxes.buryinbloom