The Bells toll a new start for village pub

The Six Bells in Horringer has been given a new lease of life thanks to its new owners.

The pub was bought from Greene King by the Wild Boar Taverns company, who also own The Cock Inn in Little Thurlow, and is being run by Christian Drysdale and his Le Cordon Bleu trained partner Hannah Pullan.

The couple said it was love at first sight when they visited the village pub.

Christian said: “The building has such great character and is in such a beautiful spot.”

It took months to redesign the interior, which they did themselves, and they have also had a new cellar and redesigned outside area done.

Having their neighbours with them Christian feels has really helped their start,

He said: “They have been really supported us and with it now being a free house, I think people in the village feel they have got their pub back.”

For more details go to www.facebook.com/6bells/