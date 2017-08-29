Thatch fire damages Creeting St Mary home

It took 14 Suffolk and Norfolk fire crews two hours to bring a fire in a thatched roof under control yesterday.

Suffolk Fire Service was called to the thatched property in All Saints Road, Creeting St Mary, just before 1.40pm and the first crews to arrive reported the roof was ‘well alight’.

Thatch was stripped from part of the roof to stop the fire spreading as additional crews were called in from as far as Diss and Hadleigh.

The fire was brought under control by 3.30pm but crews remained on scene damping down and sheeting the roof to protect the building.

+Do you have any pictures of this incident? Email them to news@buryfreepress.co.uk