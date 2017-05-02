Tesco backs down on sugar from its Bury store’s neighbours

Tesco’s Bury St Edmunds superstore is again stocking sugar made across the road after facing criticism from British Sugar and its East Anglian farmers.

As we reported in March, British Sugar’s managing director Paul Kenward speaking at a farmers’ conference, accused Tesco of failing to support British farmers and workers, citing the example of Bury were the Silver Spoon factory is only 325 metres across the A14 from Tesco’s superstore.

Tesco Superstore, Bury St Edmunds

Tesco said today it is now stocking a range of sugar in Bury, selling Silver Spoon, made in East Anglia from sugar beet grown in the UK, alongside Tate and Lyle sugar refined in London from sugar cane grown in the tropics.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Our aim is to always provide the best possible range to reflect the needs of the local community where our stores are based.

“We continue to offer all customers a choice of British sugar, with a combination of Tate & Lyle and Silver Spoon products.”

National Farmers’ Union Sugar Board chairman Michael Sly said he felt Tesco had only changed its mind because the Bury store was next to British Sugar’s bagging plant.

He said: “Not only is it a great product, the sugar beet industry makes an important contribution to the rural economy and supports 9,500 jobs across Eastern England.

“You go to buy sugar and it sits there on a pallet – it is a commodity and we believe consumers should be given a choice, particularly now, to support British farmers.”