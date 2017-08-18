Terri to launch new slimming group in Beck Row

A woman who became a weight loss consultant earlier this year is hoping to help and inspire more people when she launches her second group next month.

Terri Seager joined Slimming World as a member in 2015 and became a consultant for the organisation in March after having lost nine-and-a-half stone herself.

Since then she has helped her Beck Row slimmers lose a combined total of 89 stone and she is now preparing to launch a second group at Beck Row Methodist Church at 7.30pm on Thursday, September 7.

She said: “I cannot imagine doing anything else with my life.

“Helping people change their lives by making them more, confident, comfortable and healthier in every day life situations is an incredible feeling and I only hope that by growing the groups I can help even more people achieve their dreams.”