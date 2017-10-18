Temporary home found for Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds as restaurant back in business

Have your say

A temporary home has been found for a Bury St Edmunds bike shop which was destroyed by a devastating fire - while a restaurant affected by the blaze is back in business.

Cycle King will open a temporary shop, in Chamberlayne Road between Homebase and Matalan at the end of this month.

A spokesman confirmed it will trade while its shop on Angel Hill is rebuilt in the wake of the fire which ripped through the premises on September 29.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring Francela restaurant reopened on Tuesday after making repairs.

As well as suffering smoke and water damage, its roof was destroyed as firefighters managed to stop the blaze engulfing the Mediterranean restaurant and the The One Bull pub.

Manager Salih Akman said: “We’re very happy and we’re glad it didn’t take too long.

“Everything is fine now and we’re looking forward to seeing our customers again.”

Business Improvement District organisation Our Bury St Edmunds has been offering help to those affected by the fire.

Chief executive Mark Cordell said he was ‘delighted’ Francela had been able to reopen so quickly. He added that he hoped the community would continue to support both businesses.

The One Bull pub is aiming to reopen for mid-November and is running a pop-up Sunday roast dinner at the Beerhouse, in Tayfen Road.

Two men who were arrested on suspicion of arson following the fire at Cycle King remain under police investigation.