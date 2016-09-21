Teenagers from London arrested after bank card stolen in robbery in Bury

Three teenagers from London have been arrested after a robbery in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident was at about 4.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, September 20), in an alleyway at the back of Raynham Road, heading towards Northgate Avenue.

The victims, two 16-year-old boys, were approached by three males who grabbed hold of them and stole a bank card.

Police were called and about 45 minutes later arrested three people on suspicion of robbery at Bury Railway Station.

The three – two 19-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy, all from east London – were taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

They have all been released on bail until Thursday, November 17 pending further enquires.