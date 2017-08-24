Teenage girl arrested after man found in critical condition near West Suffolk College

A teenage girl has been arrested after a man was found barely conscious and with life threatening injuries near West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds.

The man, aged in his 20s, was found barely breathing on land to the front of the college, in Out Risbygate, on Tuesday night.

He was taken to West Suffolk Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a life-threatening bleed on the brain and remains in a critical condition.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police, who were called at 9pm by the ambulance service, said his injuries are being treated as ‘unexplained’.

A police cordon has been set up to the front of the college around the bus stop and the area known locally as The Dip.

Officers have arrested a 17-year-old girl, from Bury, on suspicion of robbery in connection with the incident.

She was taken to Bury’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Witnesses say they saw a man walking unsteadily and falling over.

Officers want to hear from anyone else who was in the area between 6pm and 9pm on Tuesday, who may have seen the man or witnessed any unusual activity.

Contact West Suffolk CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference CAD 455 of August 22.