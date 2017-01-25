Teenage boy suffers cuts and bruises to his face after being punched by man in Stanton

A teenage boy suffered cuts and brusises to his face after he was punched by a man in Stanton.

The incident was at a bus shelter in The Street on Monday, January23, at some point between 7.15pm and 7.45pm. The teenage boy, who was with three friends, was approached by the man and after a short verbal exchange the man is reported to have punched the boy who suffered cuts and bruises to his face.

Officers are appealing for public help to trace the man who is believed to have left the scene as a passenger in a burgundy car.

He is described as white, approximately 25 to 30-years-old and of heavy build with a shaved head. He was wearing a blue jumper with jeans.

Witnesses or anybody who has any information are asked to contact the Incident and Crime Management Hub at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime number 13880/17.