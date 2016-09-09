Teen jailed for selling drugs near Bury St Edmunds schools

A man caught selling drugs near two Bury St Edmunds upper schools has been jailed.

When police approached Nathaniel Bhatti on a playing field on February 12, he discarded 66 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

Prosecuting, Michael Crimp said the drugs had a street value of up to £1,000 and officers also recovered a mobile phone containing evidence of drug dealing.

The court heard that police were alerted by a member of the public who was been concerned about what was taking place on the playing field.

Bhatti, 19, of Bedford, told officers he had been forced to travel to Suffolk to sell drugs to clear a debt.

He pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

He claimed he had lost a £3,000 package of drugs which he was looking after in return for a £50 payment and feared for his and his family’s safety if he did not do as he was told.

Bhatti told the court he was aware of the damage drugs could do but considered he had no option other than to sell the drugs, which he had been doing for several days before he was caught.

Sentencing him to 30 months detention in a Young Offenders’ Institution, Judge John Devaux told Bhatti he was satisfied the offending had resulted from Bhatti’s own drug use.