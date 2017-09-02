Teen dies in Mundford crash

A teenager has died following a two-vehicle crash in Mundford this morning.

A red Mini Cooper and blue Vauxhall Zafira were in collision on the A134, near to the junction with the A11, at about 5am.

The driver of the Mini, aged in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed while emergency services attended and reopened shortly after midday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or saw the driving manner of either vehicle prior to the accident, should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham on 101.