Teen bikers riding ‘at very high speed’ kill dog on Lakenheath track

The owner of a border collie killed by a motorbike on a track popular with dog walkers has appealed for information to stop reckless bikers injuring animals or children.

Margaret Burroughs says five-year-old rescue collie Jasper died instantly when a motorbike hit him at speed and broke his back at Lakenheath Warren last Saturday evening. She says she and her neighbours have often reported youths on bikes, some without helmets, riding through the estate to nearby tracks.

She her fiancé Chris Harding and two friends walked with their five dogs from Woodlands Estate to the Warren. Jasper rolled in mess so Chris and his friend took him and fellow rescue collies Budi, Loki home while Margaret and the friend’s partner drove the other two elderly dogs home.

The couple understand two teenagers on a white and red bike, believed to be a Honda CRF 125 with no plates, were arguing with a land owner near the Warren.

Margaret said: “The bike took off down the track at very high speed heading in the direction of Chris, our friend and the dogs.

“Chris went to our nearest dog, Budi, to put him on his lead – our other two dogs, Jasper and Loki, were the other side of the hedge.

“The bike was travelling at such high speed there was no time to do anything for the other two dogs.

“The bike would have clearly seen our friend on the track and Chris and Budi in the field but didn’t slow down. The bike drew level with them and just at that moment Jasper ran out of the hedge. Jasper’s little body took the full impact.”

The bike somersaulted and one of the teens screamed he had broken his arm, but both got back on and rode off towards Wingfield Avenue, shouting ‘don’t call the police’.

Margaret added: “Some people might say Jasper was only a dog. I say Jasper could have been you, your son or daughter or a friend or neighbour’s child.

“The motorbike problem is getting out of hand. Most of the youths we have encountered have been extremely polite and stop to let us pass with our dogs, but not this pair.

”Someone must know these youths – especially if one has a damaged arm. I need justice for Jasper and we need to stop other injuries being caused.”

A Suffolk Police spokeswoman said: “We are investigating this incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it, or who may have seen a bike matching this description being ridden in the area.”

“We are increasing foot patrols in the area and would urge local people to report any information or any suspicious activity to police.”

Call Brandon Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 quoting 37/54341/17.